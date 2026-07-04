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    Moritz Borman, producer behind Terminator 3 and K-19, dies at 71

    Producer Moritz Borman, known for the popular Terminator franchise, died in Munich on Wednesday at the age of 71. He passed away of natural causes.

    Published on: Jul 04, 2026 10:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    German producer Moritz Borman, known for K-19: The Widowmaker (2002), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), and Terminator Salvation (2009), died aged 71 on Wednesday. A cause of death has not yet been announced.

    Moritz Borman died in Munich on Wednesday.
    Moritz Borman died in Munich on Wednesday.

    He was in Munich, where his upcoming film was being shot. His longtime producing partners Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle confirmed the news in a joint statement: “As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood,”

    Borman’s first feature film production was John Huston’s Under the Volcano (1984), which received two Academy Award nominations. He later produced films including The Quiet American (2002), World Trade Center (2006), Alexander (2004), W. (2008), Savages (2012). His final producing credit will be John Lee Hancock’s untitled Netflix legal drama, starring Jonathan Bailey, LaKeith Stanfield, and Laura Dern.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Moritz Borman, Producer Behind Terminator 3 And K-19, Dies At 71
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Moritz Borman, Producer Behind Terminator 3 And K-19, Dies At 71
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