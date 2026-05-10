Mother's Day 2026| Disha Parmar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ishita reveal facilities they want on set as a working mum

On Mother’s Day today, actor mums from the TV world tell us what facilities they want to be available on sets for a smoother functioning

Disha Parmar

Mother's Day special

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Disha Parmar, who is a mum to two-and-a-half year old daughter Navya wants the working hours to be made better for mothers on sets. She says, “The number of hours that we spent on a TV set everyday are very long. As a mother, it stresses me on how I’ll be able to do it again and be gone for 12-13 hours daily, away from my baby. I have had to say no to so many shows in these past two years just because of the timing issues.” The actor, last seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 in 2023 insists she understands the producers’ challenge to finish shoots on daily basis, but hopes for improvement on the front.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

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{{^usCountry}} Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave birth to her baby boy Joy in December 2024 and the same year, she was seen in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. Raring to get back on set, the actor is looking for some basic facilities as a working mother. “A private room which is specially curated for moms to breastfeed and be with toddlers is something that should be made available on all sets. This will help for smoother shoot too as emergencies could be handled well without going to the vanity van,” she says. Ishita Dutta Sheth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave birth to her baby boy Joy in December 2024 and the same year, she was seen in the show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. Raring to get back on set, the actor is looking for some basic facilities as a working mother. “A private room which is specially curated for moms to breastfeed and be with toddlers is something that should be made available on all sets. This will help for smoother shoot too as emergencies could be handled well without going to the vanity van,” she says. Ishita Dutta Sheth {{/usCountry}}

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Mother to two kids, son Vaayu born in 2023 and daughter Veda born in 2025, Ishita Dutta Sheth worked in films De De Pyaar De 2 (2025) and the upcoming Drishyam 3 as a mum. She admits that she left the TV industry because films offered her a limited schedule. “The duration and timelines are longer on TV and I understand that it’s difficult to accomodate flexible work hours considering it’s a daily telecast, especially when you are the lead. While I don’t know if there will be a solution to that, my wishful thinking is that the working hours can be reduced and managed. I love TV and I want to work there again,” she says.

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode

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Mother to twins Raditya and Radhya, who were born in 2023, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shares she has been apprehensive of taking her kids on set due to the cleanliness and so many electrical equipments being out in the open. Last seen as the lead in the 2022 TV show Gud Se Meetha Ishq, the actor says, “For new mothers, a bigger room should be provided to be with kids. I have twins so confining them to a room doesn’t seem like the ideal thing. But when it’s imperative to have them on set as there is no other choice, I would like to have a secure area which is slightly bigger in size where they can play and just be. It’s wishful thinking but why not? That would encourage more mothers to work.”

Ektaa Kaul

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Mom to son Ved, who was born in 2020, Ektaa Kaul did the film Main Atal Hoon (2024) and the web series Tanaav (2022) after her son’s birth. She feels lucky as she got feeding breaks with her child during the shoot of both the projects. “If someday I had to keep him home, I would pump and my production team would help send bottles back home.,” she shares, adding, “There’s a lot of things that a mom needs in every phase, but if you have an infant you must get a comfortable room which is clean and hygienic enough to take your baby along, and some rest in between should be given.” As her son is growing, Ektaa also insists on the necessity of either reducing working hours or managing schedule to save time. “There’s nothing more fulfilling than managing work and baby together. And it’s a team work.”

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