For Assam-born Devoleena Bhattacherjee, Rongali Bihu — celebrated today and marking the Assamese New Year — is a time to look ahead with hope and gratitude, as she wishes for “new opportunities and growth”. “There are three types of Bihu, and currently we are celebrating Rongali or Bohag Bihu, the most significant one, marking the Assamese New Year, spring, and the start of the farming season. Bihu is not just a festival for Assam, it’s the soul of the state… I look for new opportunities and growth, and hope the year is prosperous for my family, my friends, and everyone,” the actor shares. Bihu Special | Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Being a mother has made the festival more meaningful

Her childhood memories of Bihu are steeped in colour, music and tradition. Recalling those moments, the 40-year-old says, “Celebrating Bihu with traditional music, dance, and feasts has always been special. I loved dressing up in the traditional mekhela chador, a two-piece ensemble made from muga, paat, or eri silk. It has a cylindrical lower Mekhela and a long, draped Chador with intricate handwoven motifs. Going out with friends to attend events and participate in them was always so much fun.”

As the Assamese New Year begins, her hopes extend beyond personal aspirations. “I wish our state, our country, and the world celebrate brotherhood. We all enjoy peace and harmony. Assam enjoys good harvesting, my land always stays green and fruitful. For me, I look for new opportunities and growth, the year should be prosperous for my family, my friends, and everyone,” she shares. Even while living away from Assam, staying connected to her roots comes naturally to her. “It’s not difficult at all. My heart starts singing and my body starts dancing to Bihu songs. I can feel the festival in the air. I have grown up celebrating it. While I celebrate at home, there are many people from Assam in Mumbai who organise Bihu events here as well,” she says.

Now a mother of a 1.5 year old baby boy Joy, she insists that Motherhood, has only deepened her connection with the festival rather than changing it. “Being a mother never takes away your individuality, it just makes you more responsible. A child is never a barrier, they bring more celebration to any festival. Since my son has come into my life, every festival feels more meaningful and worthwhile,” she says.

She believes cultural roots are something that come naturally to the next generation. “There is nothing you need to introduce — it’s in the blood. He is growing up watching us, just like I grew up watching my parents celebrate festivals. When he is old enough to understand, I will take him to Assam during Bihu so he can truly experience and remember what the festival is about,” she elaborates.

Some traditions, however, she is especially excited to pass on. “Dressing up is something I really look forward to. I still enjoy wearing Assamese ethnic wear, the Mekhela Chador. I’ll make him wear a dhoti — I’m sure the pictures we click will become very special memories for him,” she adds with a smile.

In a household that brings together different cultural backgrounds, Bihu becomes part of a larger celebration of togetherness. “It’s not just about my husband — even before marriage, I had friends from different religions. We celebrate each other’s festivals. As husband and wife, we celebrate everything with the same heart and laughter. Festivals aren’t about religion, they’re about love, blessings, and brotherhood,” she says, adding, “It’s not about adapting, it’s about understanding and enjoying. From Bihu to Eid, from festivals of Maharashtra in Mumbai to Holi, Diwali, Navratri, and even Christmas, we celebrate everything, understanding the meaning behind each and enjoying the blessings.”

At the core of her Bihu celebrations, however, lies a deeply personal ritual she continues to uphold. “I have seen my mother offer morning prayers, thanking God for all the blessings and asking for protection, happiness, and success for the year ahead. She would prepare an Assamese feast with traditional pitha, sticky rice delicacies, and jolpaan. I continue the same, I pray for my family,” she signs off.