EXCLUSIVE| Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar on dengue diagnosis: Worst days of our lives, we are still recovering

Singer Rahul Vaidya is suffering from Dengue along with his wife and actor Disha Parmar. He tells us, “I went to Pune on September 1, I am sure mujhe tab hi kaata hoga mosquito ne. By the time I got infected and the symptoms started showing, it was the 5th night.” Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

“I had a terribly high fever, felt cold, and was shivering badly. And after that, those five days of my life were the worst days ever. Bhagwaan kare kisi ko kabhi yeh bimaari na ho, dushman ko bhi na ho. The weakness was so bad that I wasn’t even able to get up from the bed for four days straight,” the 36-year-old further adds, highlighting his vulnerable symptoms of the condition.

Also Read: After Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar diagnosed with dengue: Welcome to the sick club

The singer shares that his wife Disha was travelling to Pune with him and hence, she also got infected there. “We both are on the way to recovery now, but abhi bhi thoda time lagega, kaafi weakness hai. Our medicines are going on, we are having light foods and no workout. It was an event commitment that I had to travel for a day in between otherwise we weren’t in the position to do so. Platelets are a bit low, we are taking regular blood tests and measures to improve them,” he reveals.

The duo’s daughter Navya is unharmed and their parents are looking after her. “Navya is absolutely fine, luckily vo nahi aayi thi Pune. Pehle vo bhi aane wali thi then by chance we changed the plan,” Vaidya continues, “Her daadi daadi are taking care of her, helper bhi hain, sab usko dekh rahe hain. And, she is a very quiet, independent and calm girl, she doesn’t need us all the time. Khelti rehti hai badiya apne mai vo.”

It was a sad moment for Vaidya to miss out on his favourite festival, i.e Ganesh Chaturthi. “We were just laying in bed the whole time. The prasad, attending guests, and managing everything was done by my mom. In fact, mere doston ne aake visarjan Kiya, hum kuch nahi karpaaye. I felt really bad. I love this festival and I had to miss it like this,” he wraps up.