 After Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar diagnosed with dengue: Welcome to the sick club - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar diagnosed with dengue: Welcome to the sick club

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Sugandha Rawal
Sep 09, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Last week, Rahul Vaidya had to cancel his plans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival he was keenly looking forward to, after he got down with dengue.

It has been a few days since Rahul Vaidya has been struggling with dengue, and now his wife and actor Disha Parmar too has been diagnosed with the same. The health update was shared by them on social media. Also read: Rahul Vaidya diagnosed with dengue amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Last week, Rahul Vaidya shared that he has been diagnosed with dengue.
Last week, Rahul Vaidya shared that he has been diagnosed with dengue.

Down with dengue

The singer took to Instagram to post a story expressing his frustration. He posted a note which read, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki disha ko bhi ho gaya”.

His wife re-shared the note on her social media account, writing, “Together forever”.

Their Insta Story.
Their Insta Story.

The actor also posted a selfie of herself in which she looks under the weather. She is seen wearing glasses, and with a blanket. Posting the selfie, she wrote, “Welcome to the sick club!”.

Her Insta story.
Her Insta story.

Last week, Rahul, known for his participation in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, revealed that he has been diagnosed with dengue. He had to cancel his plans to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival he was keenly looking forward to.

He posted a selfie of himself when he was coping up with a high fever of 104°F. He later shared another update, simply captioning it, “Dengue!”

About the couple

Rahul and Disha started dating before Bigg Boss 14 and later tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their baby daughter on September 20, 2023. While sharing the news on Instagram, the singer wrote, “23rd sept 2023 will be the most special day in our lives! Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday when the wife and baby came home. Is saal Ganesh Chaturthi mein hamare ghar Laxmi ji aayi hain (This year Goddess Laxmi came to our house on Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Disha made her acting debut in 2012 and is known for her portrayal of Pankhuri Gupta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She earned wider recognition with her portrayal of Priya Sood in both Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On