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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar make their divorce official: Mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths

Actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar confirm their divorce after rumors of separation, addressing speculation about their relationship.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:09 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It's official: after days of endless speculation around their relationship status, actor Mouni Roy and husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar have made their divorce public.

Mouni and Suraj

In a joint statement issued on Thursday evening, they wrote on Instagram, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

The first sign of something going wrong between the couple emerged recently, when people observed they had stopped following each other on Instagram.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

relationship status instagram mouni roy divorce
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar make their divorce official: Mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar make their divorce official: Mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths
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