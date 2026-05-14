Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar make their divorce official: Mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths

It's official: after days of endless speculation around their relationship status, actor Mouni Roy and husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar have made their divorce public.

Mouni and Suraj

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In a joint statement issued on Thursday evening, they wrote on Instagram, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple rumours about Mouni and Suraj's life had been doing the rounds on social media. Some reports even claimed that the two are already divorced, and have been living separately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple rumours about Mouni and Suraj's life had been doing the rounds on social media. Some reports even claimed that the two are already divorced, and have been living separately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the chatter, they further wrote, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the chatter, they further wrote, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time." {{/usCountry}}

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The first sign of something going wrong between the couple emerged recently, when people observed they had stopped following each other on Instagram.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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