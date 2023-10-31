Mouni Roy believes that language should never be a barrier for an actor

Once an “alien city”, Bengaluru is now a second home for Mouni Roy. The actor, who walked the ramp at the fashion show The Weeek over the weekend, is a fan of the city’s vibe. “Bengaluru used to be an alien city, I had visited only once or twice before. But in the last two years, I’ve been coming down here every other month. My in-laws are here and it feels like home now. I love the weather and the people, especially; they take life a day at a time with joy and happiness. Not to forget, the food here. I love Nagarjuna and Andhra Ruchulu. But, my favourite is what my mum-in-law cooks. She makes amazing dosa, and rice and sambar,” she tells us.

Mouni Roy says Bengaluru is now her second home and wants to explore the Kannada film industry(Instagram.com/imouniroy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor had a dance number in Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018). Is she open to a full-fledged role in a Kannada project? “I’m an actor, I’m open to working anywhere,” the 38-year-old says, adding, “My only prerequisite is that the script has to be really good. It should be a story that I feel like I want to be a part of. Language should never be a barrier. I’m passionate about acting and dancing. No matter where it takes me, I’m ready to go.”

But does she feel learning a new language will be a task? “Everything is tough, nothing comes easy. There is no shortcut to hard work, no matter which industry [you are a part of] or what you choose to do, especially if you try to do anything new. You have to be ready for all the struggles that are going to come your way, but that should never stop you. I think most actors would be ready for every challenge,” says Roy, who was recently seen in the web show Sultan of Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aayushi Parekh Aayushi Parekh writes on entertainment, music, lifestyle, food, culture, art, fashion, beauty, trends, city, events etc. for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City Bengaluru...view detail