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Mouni Roy breaks silence as rumours about divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar intensify

Actor Mouni Roy's marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar has come under the scanner ever since they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Published on: May 13, 2026 01:21 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Actor Mouni Roy's personal life has been the subject of countless speculation since Tuesday. Her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar is rumoured to be over, with some reports alleging that the divorce has already taken place and both of them are living separately. And now, Mouni has decided to break her silence on the unverified chatter.

Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar

She took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, and requested people to stop discussing her personal life. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please”, followed by folded hands emoji.

Mouni's latest Instagram story
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mouni Roy breaks silence as rumours about divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar intensify
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Mouni Roy breaks silence as rumours about divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar intensify
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