Mouni Roy breaks silence as rumours about divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar intensify

She took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, and requested people to stop discussing her personal life. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please”, followed by folded hands emoji.

Actor Mouni Roy 's personal life has been the subject of countless speculation since Tuesday. Her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar is rumoured to be over, with some reports alleging that the divorce has already taken place and both of them are living separately. And now, Mouni has decided to break her silence on the unverified chatter.

It all started when it came to light that Suraj and Mouni have stopped following each other on Instagram. And then, on Tuesday evening, Suraj deactivated his account as well post the intense attention.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had tied the knot on January 27, 2022, according to both Bengali and Malyali rituals. There had been no rumour before this development about any friction in their relationship.