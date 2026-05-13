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    Mouni Roy breaks silence as rumours about divorce from husband Suraj Nambiar intensify

    Actor Mouni Roy's marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar has come under the scanner ever since they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

    Published on: May 13, 2026 1:21 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Actor Mouni Roy's personal life has been the subject of countless speculation since Tuesday. Her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar is rumoured to be over, with some reports alleging that the divorce has already taken place and both of them are living separately. And now, Mouni has decided to break her silence on the unverified chatter.

    Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar
    Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar

    She took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon, and requested people to stop discussing her personal life. She wrote, “Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please”, followed by folded hands emoji.

    Mouni's latest Instagram story
    Mouni's latest Instagram story

    It all started when it came to light that Suraj and Mouni have stopped following each other on Instagram. And then, on Tuesday evening, Suraj deactivated his account as well post the intense attention.

    Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had tied the knot on January 27, 2022, according to both Bengali and Malyali rituals. There had been no rumour before this development about any friction in their relationship.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Mouni Roy Breaks Silence As Rumours About Divorce From Husband Suraj Nambiar Intensify
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