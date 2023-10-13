Mrinal Navell: I was asked to compromise by a casting agent to get a role in an ad

Actor Mrinal Navell, known for her role in the Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar and Kundali Bhagya recalls the time when she was asked to compromise for a role in an ad. “It happened around a year ago when I was still doing my first show. I used to give many auditions for TV commercials,” she shares, continuing, “He (Casting agent) told me that two girls have been shortlisted, out of which one will be finalised for an ad with Kartik Aaryan (actor). And the next day, I got a message that I had to compromise to get the role. I knew what compromise meant, but I still wanted to know what he wanted to say exactly.”

Mrinal Navell on her casting couch experience

The actor confronted the situation, asking, “What compromise are you talking about?” To which he replied, “Just a casual hookup, just a night out, and we can sign the contract there.” Disturbed by the proposal, the 22-year-old didn’t let this go. “I bashed him, after which he deleted that message. I said that I don’t need such things, after which he tried to push me by saying it’s a golden opportunity for me and I shouldn’t let it go. When he started pressurising me, that’s when I lost my calm and bashed him even more.”

“The person even went on to claim, ‘Tum TV actors ko nahi pata filmein kaise banti hai and kaise casting hoti hai, sabko aisa karna padta hai. Agar aap maanjao toh aapko aage jaake film bhi dila denge.’ I blocked him and never heard from him again,” Navell further elaborates, also emphasising the importance of vigilance within the industry. “Even if every person doesn’t say it, they tend to throw hints. This person just directly said it, which is why I remember the incident so precisely.”

She continues, “At so many auditions, girls are sitting in short clothes, and they stare so strangely. But, you have to create a vibe for yourself, so that the other person doesn’t approach you like that. They even ask us girls to wear short clothes. Audition mai acting aur look dekhna hota hai, uske liye chhote kapde pehnna zaroori nahi hota. There are many people like this; we just have to be careful.”

“Girls should be more careful and smart as they tend to get scared. Acha kaam bina compromise ke bhi mil jaata hai,” the actor wraps up, cautioning her peers in the industry.

