Mukesh Khanna opposes Ranveer Singh’s casting as Shaktimaan once again: ‘Real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai…’

From 1997 to 2005, actor Mukesh Khanna entertained and educated the youth as India’s favourite superhero Shaktimaan. Watching him defeat villains in style is one of the fondest memories that the generation has, even after all these years. So when it was announced that the beloved TV series and superhero are getting a movie, fans were obviously ecstatic. Rumours suggested that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh might headline the project as the new Shaktimaan. However, Mukesh is far from ready to hand the baton over to Ranveer, and the veteran actor has expressed the same in several interviews. In his latest interaction, Mukesh revealed the reason behind his decision. Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and fan-art of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan

During a chat with Filmygyan, when a fan urged Mukesh Khanna to accept Ranveer Singh as the new Shaktimaan, the veteran actor refused. He stated, “You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We’ve sat and talked for three hours, and he’s a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face: you can play Tamraj Kilvish. His face has a mischievous positivity. If you make him Shaktimaan, people may enjoy it because he makes you dance, but the role needs someone mature enough.” Mukesh further claimed that he has been warned by other fans to not let Ranveer be the next Shaktimaan.

The OG Shaktimaan explained, “Mujhe Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye. Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh woh beech mein aati hai. Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki ‘Arrey sahab, yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi.’”

While there is still no official confirmation about Ranveer becoming the next Shaktimaan, the actor does have another exciting project in his line up. After returning to screens as the beloved Simmba with Singham Again last year, Ranveer is all set to blow us away with Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, opposite Sara Arjun. The first look teaser was unveiled on Ranveer’s 40th birthday this year, and it successfully left netizens wanting more. The action thriller is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 5, 2025.