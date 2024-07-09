‘Munna Bhaiya ke sath Mirzapur 3 mar gya’: Fans miss Divyenndu, suggest ways of reviving his character in season 4

After making the audience wait for four long years, the makers of Mirzapur finally dropped the much-anticipated season 3 on OTT last week. Tired of waiting, several fans binge-watched the fresh 10 episodes on the same weekend. But sadly the verdict was not in the web series' favour. Loyal viewers welcomed Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi and Guddu Pandit played by Ali Fazal with open arms. They were also happy to see Beena Tripathi and Golu, portrayed by Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi, stronger than ever before. But everybody missed Munna Bhaiya. Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur

Divyenndu won hearts as the menacing Munna Bhaiya in the first two seasons. He was pure evil but watching him was a treat for the audience. However, his character died in the last episode of season 2. Well, many viewers believe Munna Bhaiya’s death has resulted in a flop season this year. In the comment section of a paparazzi post, asking if fans miss Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur 3, internet users have expressed their disappointment with the new season.

One comment read: “Lagta hai Munna ke sath Mirzapur season 3 bhi mar gya 😂😂😂”, whereas another fan shared, “Ye kehta tha amar h ham 😂 season 3 bekaar krdia marke.” Many have even suggested ways to bring back Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur Season 4. For instance, one social media user shared, “Kalin bhayas 3rd wife 1child will arrive as minna bhaya in season 4”, while a comment read: “What if Munna bhaiya ne apna hamshakal rkh Diya ho.. aur season 4 me entry lele?”

Comment section of post dedicated to Munna Bhaiya

A third fan shared, “Ayenge firse... abhi Bina jee ki god me hain.. 🤫”, whereas another internet user wrote: “This is body double, Munna comeback in season 4.”

In Twitter reviews, some fans have called Mirzapur 3 the ‘weakest’ season of the show yet. In your opinion, will bringing Munna Bhaiya back from the dead help Mirzapur Season 4 soar to success?