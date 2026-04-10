National Pet Day! Uorfi Javed: My cat Indumati is a bigger diva than me

For Uorfi Javed, the bond with her feline is her ultimate emotional anchor in a chaotic life. “She is my therapy—no joke,” she shares. “After a chaotic day, I just sit with her and everything slows down. Your fur buddy don’t care about headlines, trolling, or what I wore—they just want food, love, and attention. It’s very grounding. Sometimes, just hearing them purr or watching her sleep peacefully reminds me to breathe and not take everything so seriously.”

Uorfi Javed with her fur buddy

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​The undisputed queen of Uorfi’s household is Indumati, her cat who, according to Uorfi, possesses a “royal, slightly dramatic vibe.” In a house of reality personalities, the felines hold the crown. “Honestly, my cat is a bigger diva than me and that’s saying something!” Uorfi laughs, noting that Indumati often treats her in a funny way. “Some days she’s extremely cuddly, and on other days, she behaves like I need an appointment just to sit next to her.” This regal energy is what inspired her name, adds Uorfi and shares she usually names her pets based on an instant “vibe” rather than a list even for the ones before Indumati.

​While she admits to having considered designing “cat-couture” for her pet, she confesses her model is a bit too temperamental for her avant-garde creations, noting that “one wrong move and I’ll get scratched for ruining her aesthetic.”

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{{^usCountry}} ​Beyond the “extra” treats and cozy sleeping spots, Uorfi champions the cause of stray animals, particularly on National Pet Day. She is quick to defend the feline reputation, urging people to stop labeling them as unfriendly. “They simply have boundaries, and honestly, we should respect that,” she says, advocating for the “adopt, don’t shop” philosophy. She adds, “Stray cats are often the most grateful companions if given a chance, provided you don’t expect them to act like dogs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Beyond the “extra” treats and cozy sleeping spots, Uorfi champions the cause of stray animals, particularly on National Pet Day. She is quick to defend the feline reputation, urging people to stop labeling them as unfriendly. “They simply have boundaries, and honestly, we should respect that,” she says, advocating for the “adopt, don’t shop” philosophy. She adds, “Stray cats are often the most grateful companions if given a chance, provided you don’t expect them to act like dogs.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ​This grounding presence at home has been essential as Uorfi navigates her professional transition from social media and reality TV to the world of feature films. “Social media is instant—you perform and get reactions immediately. Films, however, require patience, discipline, and much more emotional depth. I’ve had to unlearn a lot and really work on my craft.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​This grounding presence at home has been essential as Uorfi navigates her professional transition from social media and reality TV to the world of feature films. “Social media is instant—you perform and get reactions immediately. Films, however, require patience, discipline, and much more emotional depth. I’ve had to unlearn a lot and really work on my craft.” {{/usCountry}}

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​While speculation is rife regarding her official Bollywood debut—with rumours about a 2026 timeline—Uorfi confirms there is “something interesting coming up,” and insists she is prioritising projects that offer a genuine challenge for her as a performer.

​As she looks toward the future, there is one project that could happen: a screen collaboration between the sisters. With Dolly and Asfi both stepping into the limelight, Uorfi talks about a project that mirrors their real-life dynamic. “Honestly, I think that would be madness in the best way possible! We’re all so different, and that’s what would make it fun—imagine all that energy in one project! It would be chaotic, entertaining, and very real—just like us.”

​For now, whether she is planning a potential first-ever birthday party for her cats or preparing for her next big role, Uorfi remains entirely a “mom” to the cats who keep her feet on the ground.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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