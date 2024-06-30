Navya Nanda to Arhaan Khan, Star kids making their way through podcasts?

Podcasting has become the latest trend people are tuning to and the star kids of Bollywood are leaving no stones unturned to make their podcasts interesting. From Navya Naveli Nanda calling Jaya and Shweta as special guests, to Ira Khan getting candid about her personal mental health experiences, it looks like these celebs are making their way independently by choosing podcasts over acting. Here’s a roundup: Star kids and their podcasts

1. Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently started her own podcast called Call Me Hopeful, where she talks about mental health. The trailer gave glimpses into the different guests who will be seen on the show, including Imran Khan, Vir Das, Mallika Dua, and Kenny Sebastian. The host Ira has said that the aim of her podcast would be the the need to address misinformation, oversimplification, and overcomplication of concepts related to mental health. The first episode of the podcast was released on Youtube on May 12, with Imran Khan.

2. Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, was one of the first star kids to kickstart a podcast. Navya wants to create impact, but not through films. Her podcast, What the Hell Navya, focuses on thought-provoking conversations with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. She even returned with the second season of her podcast recently. Talking about her podcast in an interview with The Telegraph, Nanda said, “The show was the brainchild of my mom (Shweta Bachchan Nanda). We live together, so this is something that we do every evening — sitting on a couch and talking about different things. During the lockdown, we would talk for hours on different topics. We would have agreements and disagreements. My mom suggested, ‘Why don’t we do this as a podcast? If we have these tough conversations on a public platform, we could make having these conversations normal. We could encourage people in society to be transparent about the kind of topics we talk about in the show.’ Some of these topics are still stigmatised and people don’t often speak about these things.”

3. Arhaan Khan

Quite recently, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan also started a limited edition podcast called Dumb Biryani on YouTube. The 21-year-old has shaken hands with his two friends, Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma, for some random and fun conversations with family members and friends in the entertainment industry. In the first episode of Dumb Biryani, Arhaan and his friends released a super fun chat with his producer-actor father Arbaaz Khan and uncle Sohail Khan. They talked about how things were simpler when the three Khan brothers were growing up. He also invited his mum Malaika Arora in the second episode.

4. Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah has become a content creator in her early 20’s. Her podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious talks about everything, including, mental health, family, relationships, sex, friendships, travels and much more. At times, serious and sometimes just plain dumb. The first guest on her podcast was her own dad and filmmaker Anurag, who delved into the impact of his two divorces on his life in the episode.