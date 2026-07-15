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Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Punjabi film debut opposite Sonam Bajwa?

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to make his Punjabi film debut, reportedly alongside Sonam Bajwa, in a project backed by Gippy Grewal.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 01:42 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri
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After Hindi, it seems Nawazuddin Siddiqui now has his eyes set for another film industry: Punjabi. He is reportedly set to make his debut in a film of that language. And in talks to star opposite him is Sonam Bajwa.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonam Bajwa
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonam Bajwa

According to a Variety India report, the project is touted to be backed by Gippy Grewal. This isn't the first time Nawazuddin is venturing into regional cinema though. He has earlier been a part of the Telugu film Saindhav and Tamil film Petta, in which he had played the antagonist alongside Rajinikanth. Up next is Tumbbad 2, a sequel to the 2018 original.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the Netflix Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. HT's review had said about his performance, “With a talented cast, everything feels slightly better. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is bang on as Jatil, particularly in the scenes featuring his personal life. Radhika Apte as his girlfriend Radha has a special appearance, but the chemistry she shares with Nawaz is so effortless that I could watch these two in a standalone romantic film. Revathi, as the forensic head, is delightful in her handling of the character.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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