Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Punjabi film debut opposite Sonam Bajwa?

After Hindi, it seems Nawazuddin Siddiqui now has his eyes set for another film industry: Punjabi. He is reportedly set to make his debut in a film of that language. And in talks to star opposite him is Sonam Bajwa.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonam Bajwa

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According to a Variety India report, the project is touted to be backed by Gippy Grewal. This isn't the first time Nawazuddin is venturing into regional cinema though. He has earlier been a part of the Telugu film Saindhav and Tamil film Petta, in which he had played the antagonist alongside Rajinikanth. Up next is Tumbbad 2, a sequel to the 2018 original.

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{{^usCountry}} Sonam Bajwa, meanwhile had started her acting career with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck in 2013, and went on to star in Sardaarji 2, Super Singh, among many others. She later bagged Hindi projects like Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Border 2 earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonam Bajwa, meanwhile had started her acting career with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck in 2013, and went on to star in Sardaarji 2, Super Singh, among many others. She later bagged Hindi projects like Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Border 2 earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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Nawazuddin was last seen in the Netflix Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. HT's review had said about his performance, “With a talented cast, everything feels slightly better. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is bang on as Jatil, particularly in the scenes featuring his personal life. Radhika Apte as his girlfriend Radha has a special appearance, but the chemistry she shares with Nawaz is so effortless that I could watch these two in a standalone romantic film. Revathi, as the forensic head, is delightful in her handling of the character.”

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