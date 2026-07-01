...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Neha Dhupia warns paps to not click their backside, Sonakshi Sinha supports her: ‘Mat karo yeh, bol bol ke thak gaye’

Actor Neha Dhupia confronted paparazzi at an awards show, condemning their practice of capturing back shots. She has been supported by actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 11:54 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Actors and the paparazzi share a strained relationship. While we see them being pally at times, in other instances, actors speak up against the intrusion of their privacy. In the latest instance, actor Neha Dhupia has blasted the paps for clicking photos and videos of her from the back.

Neha Dhupia

Neha, while attending an awards show recently, struck up a conversation with the present photographers and asked, “Badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai? Mat karo yeh, mera nahi karna hai, kisi ka nahi karna hai aise. Bol bol ke thak gaye hain. Hum logon ka kaam nahi hai, hum baahar aate hain aur vahaan pe aise aap log karte hain.” (Who takes these back shots? Don't do all this, not with me, not with others. We are tired of saying this to you all. This is not our job. We step out and you all do this with us). Check out the video:

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

neha dhupia paparazzi sonakshi sinha
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Neha Dhupia warns paps to not click their backside, Sonakshi Sinha supports her: ‘Mat karo yeh, bol bol ke thak gaye’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Neha Dhupia warns paps to not click their backside, Sonakshi Sinha supports her: ‘Mat karo yeh, bol bol ke thak gaye’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.