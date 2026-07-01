Neha Dhupia warns paps to not click their backside, Sonakshi Sinha supports her: ‘Mat karo yeh, bol bol ke thak gaye’

Actors and the paparazzi share a strained relationship. While we see them being pally at times, in other instances, actors speak up against the intrusion of their privacy. In the latest instance, actor Neha Dhupia has blasted the paps for clicking photos and videos of her from the back.

Neha Dhupia

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Neha, while attending an awards show recently, struck up a conversation with the present photographers and asked, “Badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai? Mat karo yeh, mera nahi karna hai, kisi ka nahi karna hai aise. Bol bol ke thak gaye hain. Hum logon ka kaam nahi hai, hum baahar aate hain aur vahaan pe aise aap log karte hain.” (Who takes these back shots? Don't do all this, not with me, not with others. We are tired of saying this to you all. This is not our job. We step out and you all do this with us). Check out the video:

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{{^usCountry}} Even actor Sonakshi Sinha supported Neha's stance. She took to the comments section of the viral video, and wrote, “Well done Neha!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even actor Sonakshi Sinha supported Neha's stance. She took to the comments section of the viral video, and wrote, “Well done Neha!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the past, actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Zareen Khan, among many others, have warned the paparazzi to not film them or zoom into their backside as they walk away after posing for them. In 2024, Janhvi, in an interview to Hauterrfly, had said, "I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena’, and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo… Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this’ from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So, of course, they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the past, actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Zareen Khan, among many others, have warned the paparazzi to not film them or zoom into their backside as they walk away after posing for them. In 2024, Janhvi, in an interview to Hauterrfly, had said, "I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena’, and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo… Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this’ from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So, of course, they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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