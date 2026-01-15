Neil Nitin Mukesh to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with mob thriller Khalifa; first look revealed

The big announcement dropped today. The makers of director Vysakh’s eagerly awaited revenge thriller Khalifa officially welcomed Neil Nitin Mukesh to the industry. Leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the news on Instagram with a warm birthday wish: “Happy birthday, Neil Nitin Mukesh! Welcome to the Malayalam film industry! #KHALIFA”

If there’s one man who hasn’t aged a day, it’s Neil Nitin Mukesh. The Bollywood star is celebrating his 44th birthday today with a career-defining surprise. While he has conquered Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu screens, he is finally making his first foray into Malayalam cinema.

Neil also shared the news on his social media accounts with the caption: “Going for Gold !!! ✨⭐️💫 Proud to announce my first film in the Malayalam film industry! #KHALIFA.”

About Khalifa In Khalifa, Prithviraj plays a character called Aamir Ali. During his last birthday, the actor shared a glimpse of the film that set expectations sky-high. He teased the plot, stating: “A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA – The Ruler.”

The plot revolves around a massive multi-million dollar gold smuggling racket operating out of the Middle East, with networks stretching from London and Nepal to Kerala. The film's first glimpse video features an intense interrogation between a customs official named Panicker and an elderly man. Panicker attempts to intimidate the man by citing the COFEPOSA Act, claiming Aamir Ali is finished, but the man’s response is a masterclass in tension. Take a look: