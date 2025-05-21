Netizens hail Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching MS Dhoni's feet, after the RR vs CSK clash, as the 'best moment of this IPL'

The reactions on social media perfectly summed up the rather moving moment between two cricketers at opposite ends of their journeys — a 14-year-old newcomer paying his respects to one of the game’s most enduring legends. After Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi walked up to MS Dhoni during the post-match handshakes and touched his feet. Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched MS Dhoni's feet after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

Photos and videos of the exchange were widely shared online, with fans across platforms describing it as one of the most emotional and respectful moments of the season. It wasn’t just a fan meeting his hero — it was a young cricketer acknowledging the legacy of someone who made countless such dreams feel possible.

Vaibhav, who was born in 2012 — two years after MSD lifted his maiden IPL title — hails from Samastipur, Bihar, a few hours from Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi. When Dhoni was growing up, both towns were part of the same state. But one doesn’t need to come from the same place to feel connected to MSD’s story. Like so many young players in India, Vaibhav said he grew up watching clips of Dhoni, hearing stories about him, and hoping to follow a similar path.

The image of him touching MSD’s feet felt like the closing of a circle — from one generation of Indian cricket to the next. Just a few years ago, Yashasvi Jaiswal, now a regular in India’s Test side, had a similar moment with Dhoni. This time, it was Vaibhav — fresh off a match-winning 57 off 33 balls, helping RR end a disappointing season on a high. The gesture came not from a place of fanfare, but from reverence — and that’s exactly why it resonated so widely online.

In a league that thrives on big hits and louder celebrations, this quiet act of respect reminded everyone what still matters most in Indian cricket — legacy, humility, and the players who never forget where it all began.