Nicki Minaj opens up about being a mother in new interview: ‘I had to work to support my family..’

Nicki Minaj has firmly established herself as one of the most influential and powerful figures in music today. From humble beginnings to being crowned by Billboard as the best rapper of all time this year, Minaj’s rise to superstardom has been nothing short of remarkable. But behind the glitter and fame, the rapper reveals in a new interview just how much she had to sacrifice, especially when it came to motherhood and living a “normal” life. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City(Getty Images via AFP)

Reflecting on her relentless drive, Minaj said, “I was one of those little girls who could understand if an adult was stupid. The lack of discipline around me made me want to be the opposite. Then, I'm not always. But I believe in working hard to get results. I had to earn everything, I had nothing and I wanted it more than the others. And when my friends drank or smoked weed or wanted to go to clubs, I went, yes, but not so often. Everyone said I had a ‘natural high’. I was like that: happy but determined. I told people: ‘I can do it’. Almost as if I knew it.”

This early focus and determination propelled her forward, but it came at a cost. When asked about what she gave up to reach the peak of her career, Nicki Minaj did not shy away from discussing the sacrifices surrounding motherhood. “As a woman, I put off becoming a mother. A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, haven't had children. Some don't regret it, but others do. I put it off. And then I didn't go to every Thanksgiving, Christmas or birthday party because I had to work to support my family. I think the price was not having a ‘normal’ life. Today, things are different, because I can give my son what I couldn't have, but there are things I would like to ensure for him and that I have to figure out how to give him. When we go out, for example, I have to worry about someone taking pictures of him. So every day I have to decide: is it more important to go for a walk with my son or to avoid him being photographed?”

Minaj’s story is also a testament to grit and merit in an industry where nepotism often reigns. She rose to superstardom on sheer talent and a relentless work ethic — no silver spoon in sight. Reflecting on her journey and the criticisms she has faced, “I have heard every possible criticism about me and I have thought about giving up many times. Thank goodness I didn't. I hope that my story can be an inspiration, and push children, adults, anyone not to give up.”