Nikhil Chinapa on RCB’s long-awaited IPL win: ‘To see them lift the trophy is an indescribable emotion’

For DJ, VJ, and die-hard Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan Nikhil Chinapa, the celebrations on Monday night weren’t just about cricket — they were 18 years of emotions bursting out in one glorious, unforgettable moment. RCB’s historic win in the IPL 2025 final brought out the proud Bengalurean in him, as he watched his team finally lift the elusive trophy. Nikhil Chinapa is over the moon with RCB's maiden IPL trophy

“I have been a fan since IPL started and have lived each and every moment. I have gone through heartbreaks, the highs and the lows and just like every other RCB fan, felt the pain of waiting to see the team lift the trophy for over 18 years. Although, as I have written on my social media as well, I have seen the women's team lift the trophy, but this feeling is slightly different,” he says. “To see Virat, along with ABD (AB deVilliers) and Chris (Gayle) and the rest of the team lift the IPL trophy is an absolutely indescribable emotion right now, because it means so much for all of us. It is just surreal, I would say,” he adds.

RCB clinched their first IPL title in a thrilling final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, edging out their opponents by six runs. After posting 190/9 on the board. RCB’s bowlers stepped up under pressure. Punjab threatened to chase it down but faltered in the final overs, finishing at 184/7.

Nikhil, like countless others, took to social media to express his joy. He posted celebratory pictures wearing the RCB jersey and even shared a nostalgic video featuring himself and comedian Danish Sait, revisiting a fun RCB anthem they had created nine years ago. For him, this win wasn’t just about cricket — it was about validation for a fan base that’s stood by their team for nearly two decades.

“I mean RCB fans are special, and I am not saying fans of any other franchise are any less, but just the fact that every season, they turn up with so much of hope that every season is going to be theirs… I know a lot of people say that RCB has fans because of Virat Kohli, but I think it’s quite opposite to that,” he says.

“Of course Virat Kohli is one of the most special players India has seen, but… I personally, am a bigger fan of ABD than Virat. And to see ABD with Virat and then Chris Gayle also lift the trophy was an extremely special feeling,” he adds.