Nimrit Kaur's revelation about mental health was supposed to be confidential: I did not know they will telecast it

Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia left the TV show Choti Sarrdaarni after complains of chronic fatigue, anxiety and burnout. While she planned to give herself due time to heal, the actor signed Bigg Boss 16, putting an end to her break.

“Three months after I left Choti Sarrdaarni, talks for the reality show started. And that did take a toll on my health. As soon as the show got over, I was very clear that I wanted to take a break and not do anything that would require me to invest too much time. So I decided to travel, chill and not be too hard on myself,” shares Nimrit, whose music video Jaane Jaa, remake of the classic was released recently, and also features Sooraj Pancholi.

In fact, she revealed about her poor mental health and being on medication on the reality show itself. “I suffered from depression and anxiety for a year, and it’s not like I have fully recovered. I’ve been on medication for over a year,” she had shared on the show.

While many appreciated the actor for sharing her ordeal, there were some who trolled the actor for using it to gain sympathy. However, Ahluwalia makes a shocking revelation while talking to us and shares that she did not know the bit about her mental health would be telecast on national television.

She shares, “Even before joining the show, I was told that if there comes a time when things go bad, and I feel the need to speak to the psychiatrist, the team would arrange for it. At least that’s what I was told. Also, I was assured that it won’t be aired. But because I was inside the house, I was not aware that it has been shown to the people outside.”

Does she feel it was breach of trust? The actor says a part of her “momentarily felt so”. She explains, “Even in that moment, before initiating the conversation on the show, I did reconfirm if this will remain between me and the show’s team. So one feels betrayed. Maybe the makers wanted to show that it takes courage to speak about mental health... I don’t know.”

All said and done, Ahluwalia confesses that harsh comments and criticism does get to her sometimes because she wasn’t ashamed of her mental health struggle. “I’m very proud of it and wear it like a medal. The fact that I’ve gone through all that, and am still standing on my feet, makes me feel great about myself. I’ve never shied away or felt embarrassed because of it. So, I know there will be people who will say negative things like, ‘I used my mental health for such and such things’ but I feel sorry for them,” she concludes.

