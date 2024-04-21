Offers are not in my hand, how I project my roles surely is, says the Shaitaan actor Ashish Gokhale

Last seen in the film Shaitaan, actor Ashish Gokhale says he enjoys acting and just going with the flow. Actor Ashish Gokhale

“I never in my wildest dream thought that I would have a full-fledged career in acting one day. And here I am in the industry, working with the likes of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rohit Shetty and many more. It was never planned this way, though I loved the process of acting. It was a dream that I lived and today it is reality,” says the actor who is in Lucknow for the shoot of film Raid-2.

Gokhale (31) finds it a bit funny that he has been getting to do police characters in a row, says the 420IPC (2021) actor, “I don’t know how it’s happening, but after TV when I started getting work in films and on OTT it has mainly been of a cop. However, I try my best not to let the roles have any similarity when it comes to characteristics. That’s the reason Inspector Yadav of Bholaa (2022) is a complete contrast to Ashish Gokhale of The Indian Police Force (2023). What I am offered is not in my hand but how I project it on screen surely is.”

The actor says there was a time when he thought his acting career would never take off.

“I am a medical practitioner and ICU consultant based in Mumbai, but my heart was always in acting. It was after a long journey in theatre that I got a cameo in Marathi serial then Kumkum Bhagya made me be part of the acting world. TV was happening but the pandemic struck making me focus completely on the medical field. Phir acting ka kaam kam ho gya with my last show being Tara from Satara (2019). I had no offers. It was after years, I eventually got Bholaa,” says the award-winning Corona warrior.