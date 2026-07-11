Oh My Dog director Amit Rai believes it’s cinema’s job to sensitize audience about animals

After directing Oh My God, filmmaker Amit Rai is coming with his next film which may sound similar to previous one but has a completely different story. Amit’s next, called Oh My Dog, is a thriller centered around dogs. In times when there is growing protest against community dogs, Rai feels it is important to have cinema that sensitized people about animals.

Amit Rai's next directorial is Oh My Dog.

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“Films have to not only entertain but also educate and sensitise. We film makers forget that as storytellers we have a responsibility to create perceptions and opinions. We should never forget this moral responsibility,” says Amit, who himself has a 4 year old indie named Oscar and feels strongly about animal welfare.

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{{^usCountry}} He adds, “Not only indie dogs, my film will generate sensitivity for the entire community, rather animals in general. We humans in our vanity forget that we are one of the species of the animal kingdom, just one of the species. There are so many other species which we don’t think about or care for, only because of insular approach. For their own survival, human need to co-exist in harmony with other species and hence we need to develop sensitivity towards animals. This is my attempt to convey the message in my way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He adds, “Not only indie dogs, my film will generate sensitivity for the entire community, rather animals in general. We humans in our vanity forget that we are one of the species of the animal kingdom, just one of the species. There are so many other species which we don’t think about or care for, only because of insular approach. For their own survival, human need to co-exist in harmony with other species and hence we need to develop sensitivity towards animals. This is my attempt to convey the message in my way.” {{/usCountry}}

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Asked if the similarity in title between Akshay Kumar led Oh My God 2 and Oh My Dog is intentional, he says, “More than the pun, the title justifies the narrative and hence it was selected. Also, my team was eager on this name from other names that were under discussion. After my initial reluctance, I also fell in line.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in an extended cameo. Talking about working with Pankaj again after Oh My God 2, Amit says, “It is always a pleasure to work with Pankaj . The kind of commitment, energy and gravitas he brings in his work is unparallel. Though the scope of his work is not on the scale as that of OMG-2, yet he agreed to come on board. I am so thankful to him to be associated for this film as his presence has brought immeasurable value,” he says.

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