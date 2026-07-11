...
...
Next Story

Oh My Dog director Amit Rai believes it’s cinema’s job to sensitize audience about animals

Oh My Dog director Amit Rai talks about the title of his film and how it is important for cinema to educate people.

Updated on: Jul 11, 2026 05:05 PM IST
By Yashika Mathur
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

After directing Oh My God, filmmaker Amit Rai is coming with his next film which may sound similar to previous one but has a completely different story. Amit’s next, called Oh My Dog, is a thriller centered around dogs. In times when there is growing protest against community dogs, Rai feels it is important to have cinema that sensitized people about animals.

Amit Rai's next directorial is Oh My Dog.
Amit Rai's next directorial is Oh My Dog.

“Films have to not only entertain but also educate and sensitise. We film makers forget that as storytellers we have a responsibility to create perceptions and opinions. We should never forget this moral responsibility,” says Amit, who himself has a 4 year old indie named Oscar and feels strongly about animal welfare.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic shelved, director Amit Rai holds the 'system' accountable

Asked if the similarity in title between Akshay Kumar led Oh My God 2 and Oh My Dog is intentional, he says, “More than the pun, the title justifies the narrative and hence it was selected. Also, my team was eager on this name from other names that were under discussion. After my initial reluctance, I also fell in line.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in an extended cameo. Talking about working with Pankaj again after Oh My God 2, Amit says, “It is always a pleasure to work with Pankaj . The kind of commitment, energy and gravitas he brings in his work is unparallel. Though the scope of his work is not on the scale as that of OMG-2, yet he agreed to come on board. I am so thankful to him to be associated for this film as his presence has brought immeasurable value,” he says.

 
bollywoodactordirector
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Oh My Dog director Amit Rai believes it’s cinema’s job to sensitize audience about animals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON