Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic shelved, director Amit Rai holds the 'system' accountable

The life and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been cinematised at least a handful of times for the movies. However, the correct kind of zeal and commitment is required to be able to translate an aura that powerful and relay it to the masses. Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie shelved, director breaks silence(Photos: X)

The Amit Rai-helmed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic could very well have been that film to tick all the boxes with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. However, if recent media reports are to be believed, the film has been shelved for good.

Now while a film's fate being cut short in this manner is not in any way unheard of in the industry, Amit for one, made sure there was no scope left for any speculations to take control of the narrative. In a chat with Mid-Day, the director pointedly blamed the "cruel system" which has soured the experience of mounting this larger-than-life film for him. Amit emphasised on the overlapping systems of "casting, production, stars, and management" which ultimately eat into the film itself. More so, what left Amit really affected was how quick everyone is to point out the flaws. "Within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager, pointing out what is wrong and what is right in the film", he huffed.

It is worth mentioning here that this isn't the first big hurdle Amit has weathered when it comes to his professional aspirations. Amit also helmed the uber-controversial 2023 release, Oh My God 2. Starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, the film came under intense scrutiny for showcasing the likeness of masturbation in context of a minor. While the film was properly completed and also saw the light of day in terms of a theatrical release, Amit fought tooth and nail when it came to censorship clauses governing the final cut of the film. However, the censored version is what made it to the theatres, as well OTT.

Coming to Shahid, the actor will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's Arjun Ustara. The film will reportedly star Triptii Dimri opposite Shahid, also marking the latter's fourth film with Vishal, Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017) having set very worthy precedents already.

Do you think Shahid was the perfect fit to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen?