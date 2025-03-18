Old video of Tiger Shroff's audition goes viral; netizens say ‘nepo kids bhi audition dete hain?’

An old audition video of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has resurfaced on Instagram, sparking a wave of reactions online. Originally shared by Kreating Charakters, a Mumbai-based acting institute, the clip showcases a younger-looking Tiger enacting an intense scene where his character contemplates having a child with his partner. An old audition video of actorTiger Shroff has gone viral on Instagram

While the audition itself appears to go smoothly, eagle-eyed fans have pointed out certain slip-ups in his performance. One particular moment that has caught attention is when Tiger, while staying in character, mistakenly utters “sir” while addressing his on-screen partner. This small error has led to a flurry of discussions, with social media users dissecting the video in detail.

Watch the video here:

The video has gained significant traction, being widely shared across multiple Instagram handles, including several fan pages dedicated to the actor. As expected, opinions on the audition are divided. While many of his admirers have praised his dedication and early efforts in honing his craft, others believe he was trying too hard to emote.

This resurfaced clip has reignited conversations around Tiger Shroff’s evolution as an actor. Known today for his high-octane action sequences, impressive dance moves, and charismatic screen presence, Tiger’s acting has often been a topic of discussion among cinephiles. Some fans argue that the video is proof of his growth and journey in Bollywood, while others remain unconvinced about his acting prowess.

Since making his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has established himself as one of the industry’s top action stars, known for his high-energy stunts, dance skills, and martial arts expertise. However, his acting abilities have often been a subject of debate. While his fans argue that he has improved significantly over the years, his critics believe he still has room for growth. This old audition clip has reignited that conversation, offering a glimpse into his early days before he became a bankable star.

As the video continues to make the rounds, opinions remain divided. While some see it as a testament to his progress, others view it as evidence of his acting struggles. One thing is certain—social media never misses a chance to revisit an actor’s past performances and analyze them with fresh eyes.