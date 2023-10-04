OMG2 director Amit Rai calls out CBFC’s hypocrisy; film releasing without deleted scenes on OTT

In an earlier interview, OMG 2 director Amit Rai had said that they’ll release an uncensored version of the film on OTT which got around 27 cuts. However, there seems to be a change in plans, as the director has confirmed to us that it’s no longer happening and the theatrical version of OMG2 is what will be released on a streaming platform as well. “I don’t know what apprehensions they have. They don’t even know what discussions happened inside about the film. Censorship is the country’s law, and the CBFC passes a film on their basis, deciding to show it to the country’s citizens,” Rai reasons.

Amit Rai on OMG2 releasing without deleted scenes on OTT

“I think that an OTT platform (Netflix), which is present worldwide and has a presence in every nation, would not go against a country’s censor board. There might even be a standard policy related to that we won’t go against any country in showcasing our content. It could be a possible reason why they are not showcasing the film with the deleted scenes,” the 46-year-old continues, highlighting their (OTT platform) reasons of releasing the theatrical version of the film.

“They are showing the same film that the Censor has passed, ab ispe aur kya hi kar sakte hain. Whether they agree with the censor or not, that is not the question. They are not going to do any modifications. Saara desh ne chilla chilla ke bola par phir bhi censor ko sunaayi nahi deraha, toh koi kuch nahi kar sakta,” Rai expresses his frustration.

One of the deleted scenes in question involved a condom advertisement on a truck, which was cut from the film by the CBFC. Rai points out a double standard, stating, “The shot of a condom ad on a truck is cut from the film by the CBFC, but when I went to watch Gadar 2 in a theatre, which is a U/A certificate film, and it had a condom ad in which Kartik Aaryan is asking a girl about her preferred flavor for a condom, that can be shown? It is pure hypocrisy. Can the kids watch that now?”

He further questions, “Condom ki ad film mai se nikaal do, par theatres mai din bhar ek actual condom ki ad chale toh usme problem nahi hai. I don’t have an enmity with other films, but didn’t Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also have so many kissing scenes, and the kids are watching that as well.”

Expressing his disappointment, Rai laments, “We tried a lot, but now we also don’t have the strength to show the film to more and more people. Yeh kamaal ki baat hai ki pehle target audience (teenagers) nahi dekh paaye film, and ab with deleted scenes toh adults bhi nahi dekh payenge, Jo actually dekh sakte the. I don’t know how to react to this, I am completely shocked. Mai niruttar aur majboor hu. Desh ka sammaan karte hue ab jo OTT par jaayega use sweekaar karna hoga.”

