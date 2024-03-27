Once Upon A Time in Bihar actor Arti Puri: My acting break made me a responsible actor

The Once Upon A Time in Bihar (2015) actor Arti Puri went on an acting hiatus in 2018 after the release of her Telugu film MLA. The Lucknowite says it was a well-thought break to learn the craft behind the camera and other aspects of filmmaking. Arti Puri

“I have been working since 1999 with the feature film Mahaul Theek Hai, directed by Jaspal Bhatti sir, who was my mentor. I was in Class IX and since then I have been working in Hindi as well as regional films. So, I took a conscious break to work on myself and the craft by upgrading my skills in other departments of filmmaking,” says the actor.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She made three short films. “I had already started testing the waters by making short films Chhote Haath Badi Soch (2015), The Change (2016) and Sochna Bhi Mat (2017). As a filmmaker, I started learning about every department and that has made me a more responsible actor. Now, I have more respect for the craft and the hardship that goes behind making a film.”

Puri says that after five years of learning experience she is ready to go all out for acting. “It’s not easy to make a comeback when you are not working. So, I took a role in the upcoming film Gabru Gang which has come out beautifully due to writer-director Sameer Khan. I think, now I am ready to tell the world that I am back and ready for independent projects and not just my films,” she says.

On her journey, she says, “After my debut film, I did Punjabi films and multiple music videos. After my schooling, I came to Mumbai and got a break in Telugu industry with Astram (2006) remake of Sarfarosh (1999) where I had a song with actor Jackie Shroff. I did a couple of Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. I also did the TV show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012) where I played Drashti Dhami’s sister. With actor-director Prabhu Deva sir I did Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013) and Action Jackson (2014). Nitin Chandra’s Bhojpuri film Desva (2011), where I was opposite Kranti Prakash Jha. It did wonders at the international film circuit and was later released in Hindi as Once...Bihar.”

She is also pursuing post-graduation in astrology and feels her time has arrived. “Not just films, I had worked on myself as well. Now, while studying astrology, I feel the stars have their importance and hopefully they will be in my favour,” she says.