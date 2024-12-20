'Khushi and vedant couple hai': Did Orry's latest reel confirm Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina's relationship?

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's relationship status may be all but confirmed but an official stamp is always elite. And Bollywood group bestie Orry may have just delivered the seal on that. Orry recently jumped on the now long viral 'your friend steve' trend. The purpose of the trend is to hilariously call out the consistent third wheel in relationships, referring to them as 'Steve'. Did Orry's latest reel just confirm Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's relationship?(Photos: Instagram)

Orry's reel, with the caption "we all know a steve", featured all the it-couples of the moment. Seemingly made at one of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding festivities, it started with the newly married Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, followed by alternate snippets from other times featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani and Aaliyah and Shane, among others. Now logic may dictate that it is Orry who's the Steve, but as the legend goes, he is no third wheel. The reel is crafted in a way which paints one half of the couple as Steve as Orry nestles close to his favourites in his signature style among each of the duos.

The reel, in a highlight, also features Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor with the former in a tight hug with Orry as Khushi makes an annoyed face. Are you getting the drift then? Orry may just have confirmed Khushi and Vedang's unconfirmed romance. Or at least that's what appears to be the internet's takeaway from the reel. Some comments expressing the same read: "Orry just confirmed khushi's relationship 🙌" and "Khushi and vedant couple hai 😍".

Call it damage control if you will, but the reel ends with a picture of Orry and Rekha which pans out to show Ananya Panday, painting her out to be 'Steve' in the trio. The only non-couple in the reel, were Rekha and Ananya added into the mix just to throw internet sleuths off Vedang and Khushi's scent? We can only assume.

Do you think Orry confirmed Khushi and Vedang's alleged romance?