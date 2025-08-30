OTT releases this week to light up your watchlist: Metro… In Dino, Songs of Paradise, Thunderbolts, and more

The weekend is finally here, and so is a whole new lineup of shows and films waiting to take over your watchlist. Whether you’re in the mood for superheroes, thrillers or something lighthearted, the oversaturated release schedules of global OTT platforms have got you covered. So grab that blanket, make a mountain of popcorn, and dive into these myriad fresh picks. Metro… In Dino

A spiritual successor to Life in a… Metro (2007), this anthology drama explores the tangled relationships of four urban couples. With Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi headlining, expect equal doses of heartbreak, warmth, and city-life chaos. You can catch it on Netflix.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel’s latest adventure brings together antiheroes like Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, and Taskmaster. When they’re lured into a deadly trap, the question is — can this messy bunch actually team up and survive? You can watch it on JioHotstar.

Songs of Paradise

Inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum’s remarkable life, this film is a heartwarming biopic starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan as the legendary voice across two eras. Expect music, resilience, and a story that hits the right emotional notes. You can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Shodha

This Kannada psychological crime thriller follows Rohith, whose wife mysteriously vanishes after a tragic accident. When she resurfaces, he insists she’s an imposter. A gripping tale of paranoia and suspense ensues. You can watch it on ZEE5.

The Thursday Murder Club

Based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, four elderly sleuths — each with quirky pasts — take it upon themselves to solve cold cases. But when a fresh murder lands in their laps, the stakes rise higher than their tea breaks. You can watch it on Netflix.

Love Untangled

Set in 1998, this nostalgic rom-com follows a girl insecure about her curly hair and the charming new boy who helps her navigate crushes and self-love. First loves, sweet laughs, and a lot of heart make this a cosy weekend watch. You can watch it on Netflix

Karate Kid: Legends

Jackie Chan returns alongside Ben Wang in this martial arts reboot that blends action, mentorship, and heart. Training under Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso, Li Fong prepares for the fight of his life while also finding family and friendship in unexpected places. You can watch it on Netflix.

Whether you’re in the mood to laugh or cry, these OTT releases promise a binge-worthy weekend lineup.