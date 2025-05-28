Padma Awards 2025 | Dancer Mamata Shankar gets Padma Shri: It was the biggest day of my life

Ecstatic, full of gratitude,” says dancer-actor-choreographer Mamata Shankar, who was conferred with the Padma Shri on Tuesday. Known for her unique dance style of blending Indian classical, folk and tribal dance with European theatrical techniques, Mamata describes the feeling of receiving the award as “priceless”. She adds, “I knew since January that this day would come, but still, I couldn’t have been prepared enough for the biggest day of my life, when I was recognised for my art. Nothing can match that moment when I was there, receiving my Padma Award from our President, Droupadi Murmu.” President Droupadi Murmu conferring Mamata Shankar with a Padma Shri(Internet)

Since the list of Padma Award winners was announced in January, the 70-year-old started prepping for the ceremony immediately. “I chose a red and green-coloured, traditional Bengali saree for the ceremony. It has golden hand embroidery. I zeroed in on it in January itself as I wanted to represent artisans from my roots while receiving the honour,” she says.

Ask how she felt when the ceremony was on at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Mamata says, “It felt like I was on stage. Everything was so vibrant and musical around. Our President’s congratulatory words made me very emotional. It was also an honour to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in-person.”

Mamata adds that this year has been all about career milestones for her. “The journey started as a toddler taking a round of the stage with my father, Uday Shankar (veteran Indian dancer-choreographer). It has now received the most beautiful acceptance from the world, from those who have been with me, cheering me as an audience, performing at over two thousand shows, and acting in hundreds of films. I still feel I am that beginner who came on the screen for the first time in Mrigayaa (1976), directed by the none other than the great Mrinal Sen.”