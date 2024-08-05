Olympics 2024's ‘unofficial sport’ pin trading: All you need to know about the 19th century tradition still going strong

The Paris Olympics 2024 are currently under way with people the world over in rapt attention when it comes to their country's medal tally. As the sturdy athletes battle it out against each other to potentially bring home an Olympic honour (or more), an equally exciting 'competition' of sorts is going on along the sidelines, something that has become a personal tradition for its patrons. If you aren't already acquainted with the legacy of pin trading, here's all you need to know. Pin trading takes Paris Olympics 2024 by storm: What is it?(Photos: X/ITFTennis, AP)

Pin trading is a centuries-old tradition(Photo: AP)

What is pin trading?

The term pin trading is in itself rather self-explanatory. Colourful, metallic and thoroughly detailed badges are sported on one's being, with most of them up for trade. Just to be clear, this isn't some new fad on the block. The legacy of pin trading goes back to the first ever international Olympics, held in Athens in 1896. Pierre de Coubertin is credited with reviving the craze, something which began with everybody participating in the games, sporting cardboard badges for the purpose of identification.

Pin trading takes the streets of Paris by storm(Photo: AP)

The practice over the centuries has evolved to become an indelible part of Olympic tradition, no matter where in the world the hallowed event is hosted. The objects of desire in this case, the pins, too have had quite the glow up, evolving into artistic, metallic collectibles. If you still seem to be in two minds about what a dedicated trade-off sport this is, it is worth mentioning that the Park of Nations has The Olympic Collectors’ House specially dedicated to facilitate the activity.

How many types of pins are there?

American pin collector Ed Schneider, who has marked his presence at as many as 14 Olympics — Paris being his 14th — breaks it down for those who have just chanced across the knowledge of this niche but expanding community. There's NOCs or National Olympic Committees, there's media pins which could refer to either press or broadcast, the host city definitively puts out its own pins up for grabs, followed by sponsor pins. Nicholas Wolaver, another voracious American collector and trader of pins, also makes mention of athlete pins and mascot pins in the roundup of what is up for trade.

Can you pin trade?

The short answer is yes! However, it should be mentioned that while pin trading represents a fun and light side to the Olympics, this is at the end of the day, very serious business. Some tips for beginners from stalwart traders like Nicholas and Janet Grissom include having patience, not interrupting a trade in progress and potentially always trying to trade two pins for one, so that one can be retained for your collection and the other can be put up for trade.

Special mention: Snoop Dogg is now a pin trader!

Well, at least symbolically. Among his unmissable feats at the Olympics this year, some of which include carrying the Olympic torch to literally getting swimming lessons from Michael Phelps, Snoop has officially commenced his dabble with pin trading by offering up his sleek, silver card design to American Tennis player Coco Gauff on July 30. This came as a token of appreciation for Coco's formidable performance at the women's tennis singles and doubles before being eliminated against Croatia's Donna Vekic.

What do you think of this niche, strong-going tradition?