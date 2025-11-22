Passenger takes Mumbai along for a wholesome ride of music, laughs and emotions

Mumbai was in for a musical treat on Friday night as the English singer-songwriter Michael David Rosenberg, better known by his stage name Passenger took on the stage. After mesmerising the Delhi crowd a few days ago, Passenger marked his first Mumbai performance at Phoenix Marketcity in his debut India tour. Passenger performed in Mumbai (Photo: Akash Bhatnagar/HT) Coming on the stage to a roaring crowd, the musician said, “This is my first trip to India, and I didn't think so many people would come,” as he began his set with Fairytales and Firesides. The singer then brought in a little stand up comedy twist to his set as he addressed the crowd saying, “From the first song, you know this is not going to be an uplifting night.”

He then went on to make fun of himself saying he is the guy with only one famous song, referring to his popular track, Let Her Go. He then even joked about how people often confuse his song with the Oscar-winning song Let It Go, from the animated film Frozen. “I can't tell you how many seven-year-olds come to my concerts and get disappointed,” he quipped. Passenger continued the musical night with some melodious tracks including Life's For The Living, Table For One, I Hate and Bird In Flight. He was surprised when a fan made a request for the song Caravan, and he shared that he hasn't sung it for a long time, but obliged.