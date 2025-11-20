Delhi sings Let Her Go back to Passenger on his India debut| Watch

The Gurugram performance marked his debut in front of an Indian audience, many of whom had waited to hear the iconic hit Let Her Go live. When the song began, the crowd sang along from start to end, with phone lights visible across the venue. During the final section, Michael asked the audience to sing louder, saying, “Come on Delhi,” before closing the track.

English singer-songwriter Michael Rosenberg, better known as Passenger , performed in India for the first time as he opened his three-city tour at Gurugram’s CyberHub. The show featured only the 41-year-old indie folk singer on stage with an acoustic guitar, a setup he has taken across the globe to venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Beacon Theatre in New York City, and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The setlist for the night included Fairytales & Firesides, All the Little Lights, and other well-known songs from his catalogue. He ended the show with Holes. The performance ran for over an hour, moving through older releases and songs he has regularly played on his recent tours.

Passenger’s India tour follows a year in which he performed at several major venues internationally, using the same single-guitar format that has become central to his live shows. With concerts across Europe, North America, and Asia, the India leg adds another region to his touring schedule.

The Gurugram concert was the first stop of his India run, which will continue in Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22. Organisers expect similar audience turnout in the next two cities, with strong interest recorded since the tour announcement earlier this year.

As the tour, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, moves to Mumbai and Bengaluru, the focus will remain on the consistent acoustic setup and the established setlist that has shaped his recent concerts worldwide. The India leg will conclude on November 22 in Bengaluru.