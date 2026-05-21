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Paul Rudd recalls being arrested when he was a teenager: ‘I wound up having to go to court’

Paul Rudd remembers being arrested not once but twice in his teenage years

Published on: May 21, 2026 04:13 pm IST
ANI |
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Actor Paul Rudd has revealed that he was arrested on two separate occasions during his teenage years, including one incident involving a water gun fight that landed him in court, according to E! News.

Paul Rudd

Speaking on the recent episode of the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast hosted by Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky, the 'This Is 40' actor opened up about his early run-ins with the law before becoming a Hollywood star.

"One time I was in a car, I was riding shotgun and my friend Mike was driving and we had water guns and there was a car next to us--our friends," Rudd said. "They had them, too. We were just having a water gun fight," according to E! News.

"And then the other time I was in college my freshman year and I killed someone," he quipped. "And let me tell you something that was hard to get out of."

Rudd later clarified that he had actually been caught drinking alcohol while under the legal age. "I was kind of new to drinking, I'll be honest with you," he said. "And cops came around and I was underage and so I just dumped it," according to E! News.

The actor said he was not "technically" arrested but was required to complete community service after being caught trying to dispose of the drink.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Paul Rudd recalls being arrested when he was a teenager: ‘I wound up having to go to court’
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Paul Rudd recalls being arrested when he was a teenager: ‘I wound up having to go to court’
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