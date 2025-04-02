Here's what Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston were REALLY talking about on their 'dinner date' which broke the internet!

Late last month, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston sent fans into a frenzy as the two were seen exiting the Tower Bar in the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. They were photographed whilst getting in a last chat near the valet area, which became the basis of the internet kickstarting the fanbase for yet another pretty formidable ship. Here's what Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston REALLY discussed on their 'dinner date' which broke the internet!(Photos: Instagram/pascalispunk, jenniferaniston)

Pedro, who turns 50 today, attended the The Last of Us premiere shortly after being spotted with Jen, and he was of course, posed with the 'who, what, where, when' of the whole situation.

Even for the more practical ones of the stan-lot, also including fans of the superhit series, the idea of Hollywood's greenest flags finding love in each other, was pretty tempting. Nonetheless, Jennifer holding a potential cameo in The Last of Us season 3, was a strong theory being put forward. Now while Pedro was very respectful in addressing their 'dinner date', he did seem pretty tight-lipped with all that he (didn't) give away. In a byte to Entertainment Tonight, he said, "Oh Jennifer...Jennifer and I are very good friends and um I got to have dinner on Saturday and it was uh, a fun martini dinner". When the interviewer quipped, "You can't even get a martini without everyone talking about it huh", Pedro was humble enough to give all credit to Jennifer over the virtual hyper-excitement: "I think that would be, that's her starlight. I'm just basking in it", he smiled.

Speaking of what's up next for Pedro on the silver screen, he will be starring opposite Dakota Johnson and alongside Chris Evans in drama-comedy Materialists. Set in New York and featuring Dakota as a determined matchmaker, herself caught between the perfect man on paper (played by Pedro) and a significant flame from the past (played by Chris Evans), the film is up for a June 13 release in theatres.

We wish Pedro a very happy birthday!