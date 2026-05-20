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Pooja Entertainment gets interim relief in Chunari Chunari case on Tips: 'We're hopeful complete justice will be done'

Pooja Entertainment, owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani, recently secured interim protection in the legal dispute against Tips Music. 

Published on: May 20, 2026 06:19 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The legal battle between producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and Tips Music has sparked a larger debate over who truly owns the rights to a film’s music: the producer or the music label. Pooja Entertainment recently dragged Tips to court, alleging that the latter recreated the iconic song Chunari Chunari for their film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without permission. The track was originally featured in Biwi No.1 (1999), which was produced by them. The court has since granted interim protection to Vashu.

Vashu Bhagnani

Also read: Court grants Vashu Bhagnani interim relief over ‘unauthorised’ use of Bollywood IP rights, Tips calls claim ‘malicious’

Meanwhile, Tips maintained on Instagram that they remain the “lawful owner” of the music rights, dismissing Pooja Entertainment’s claims as “malicious.”

When we reach out to Vashu pointing out the same, his legal spokesperson tells us, “The entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff’s suit are covered under the “status quo” order. Therefore, at this stage, the question of whether they are the lawful owners or whether their agreements are valid and subsisting does not arise. Everything is now subject to the status quo as directed by the Hon’ble Court. Certainly, all actors, director David Dhawan, producers, technicians, and every other person involved in the matter will have to appear before the Court and submit their reply; otherwise, they may be liable to face contempt of court proceedings.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Pooja Entertainment gets interim relief in Chunari Chunari case on Tips: 'We're hopeful complete justice will be done'
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Pooja Entertainment gets interim relief in Chunari Chunari case on Tips: 'We're hopeful complete justice will be done'
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