Post Malone engaged to girlfriend Christy Lee

American Singer-rapper Post Malone is engaged to Christy Lee, with the American singer reportedly proposing with a diamond ring. According to reports, the engagement was revealed on August 18 through an Instagram story shared by Lee’s friend, Marina Hollyer.

Christy Lee and Post Malone

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Hollyer reportedly posted several pictures of the couple from the evening. One of them saw Lee wearing a veil and a ‘Bride to Be’ sash while posing with her engagement ring.

Several reports suggested that in one of the photographs, Lee was seen holding her left hand near her face to pose with the ring. Hollyer also shared a picture where the couple is seen celebrating with their friends and wrote, “My best friend in the world just got engaged, Love you more than words Toph!!!” There has been no official confirmation or communication from Malone’s team.

Malone, who is best known for tracks such as Better Now, Rockstar, Circles, and Lee’s dating rumours started in March 2025 after being spotted together. They were later seen dining at Beefbar in Paris, France, and were also seen shopping at several designer stores together. The duo were also clicked kissing after their shopping trip.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the news of their relationship came after Malone split with his former fiancee, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park. Malone and Park got engaged in 2021 after he proposed her in Las Vegas. Malone had confirmed the engagement during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the news of their relationship came after Malone split with his former fiancee, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park. Malone and Park got engaged in 2021 after he proposed her in Las Vegas. Malone had confirmed the engagement during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. {{/usCountry}}

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Park and Malone have a daughter who was born in 2022. The former couple had announced in May 2022 that they were expecting a baby and later confirmed the birth of their daughter in an interview with Howard Stern in June. However, Malone has never disclosed his daughter’s name or exact date of birth publically.

Malone is currently preparing to take his Big Ass Stadium Tour to Asia next month. The tour will then move to Australia and New Zealand before ending in October.

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