Post Malone pays tribute to ‘great and f***ing legendary’ Zubeen Garg in Guwahati; fans call it a heartwarming moment

The crowd erupted into deafening cheers on Monday evening in Guwahati (Assam) when Post Malone took a moment during his concert to speak the name of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. The emotional tribute instantly electrified the atmosphere at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground, with thousands roaring in response. Post Malone paid a tribute to Zubeen Garg during his concert in Guwahati on Monday night

“And ladies and gentlemen, I just wanted to say also to be in the home of the great and f***ing legendary Zubin tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Post said, pausing as the audience broke into applause and whistles, moved by his acknowledgement of the late icon whose death earlier this year left a deep void in Assam.

“I just hope everyone’s having an amazing fucking day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Pos and I’ve come to play some shitty songs. And party fucking hard while we do it, ladies and gents,” he added.