Post Malone pays tribute to ‘great and f***ing legendary’ Zubeen Garg in Guwahati; fans call it a heartwarming moment

The crowd erupted into deafening cheers on Monday evening in Guwahati (Assam) when Post Malone took a moment during his concert to speak the name of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. The emotional tribute instantly electrified the atmosphere at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground, with thousands roaring in response.
“And ladies and gentlemen, I just wanted to say also to be in the home of the great and f***ing legendary Zubin tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” Post said, pausing as the audience broke into applause and whistles, moved by his acknowledgement of the late icon whose death earlier this year left a deep void in Assam.
“I just hope everyone’s having an amazing fucking day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Pos and I’ve come to play some shitty songs. And party fucking hard while we do it, ladies and gents,” he added.
From the moment he walked onstage—wearing a white T-shirt illustrated with a map of India featuring the Taj Mahal and the word ‘India’ printed beneath it—Post set the tone for a night charged with emotion and energy. Guitar slung across his shoulder, he kicked off his set to a thunderous welcome, immediately forging a connection with the sea of fans packed into the venue.
The performance unfolded like a fluid blend of genres, as he weaved effortlessly between rap, rock, pop and country. With chart-toppers including Rockstar, Congratulations, Circles and Sunflower, the stadium echoed with voices singing every word back to him.
The scale of the event matched the intensity of the evening. As per information shared by the organisers, more than 2,800 personnel—including Guwahati Police, private security teams, fire and safety units, and ground staff—were deployed for crowd and operations management.
