Guwahati, The one-man commission probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg has extended the date for recording statements and submission of evidence till December 12, officials said on Monday. Zubeen Garg death probe: Commission extends date for submitting statements till Dec 12

The commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, had begun recording statements and receiving evidence in connection with the incident from November 3.

The earlier deadline was November 21, but it has now been extended, the commission’s member-secretary Aroop Pathak said.

In a notice issued on Friday, Pathak stated that all having knowledge of the facts and circumstances relating to the above incident can submit their statements by way of a duly notarised affidavit till December 12 from 10.30 am to 4 pm on all days except Sundays.

"All persons, intending to furnish their statements before the Commission must also furnish a list of documents in support of the facts stated in the affidavit by them, on which they propose to rely upon along with the originals or true copies of such documents in their possession or control and shall also state the name/ and address/ from whom the remaining documents may be obtained," the notice stated.

The commission headed by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court was constituted by the Assam government to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19.

The commission will also ascertain the sequence of events in the period preceding and following the incident and also examine whether there were any lapses, acts of omission or commission, or negligence on the part of any individual, authority, or institution connected with the incident.

The commission will also ascertain whether any external factors, including the possibility of foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful acts, contributed to or were connected with the incident.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.