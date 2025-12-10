Post Malone suffers a brutal fall while performing in Guwahati, fan shares video

Global music sensation Post Malone had a little ‘oops’ moment on stage in Guwahati, Assam, when he took an unexpected tumble during his performance. The clip capturing the nasty fall has emerged on social media, leaving fans worried. Post Malone performed in Guwahati on December 8.

Post Malone falls mid-performance

Post Malone performed in Guwahati on December 8. In the video, Post Malone is seen making his way down the steps to greet the audience while performing his hit Sunflower. Barefeet, he slips, causing him to slide down the rest of the steps on his back.

In the video, the security personnel around the stage can be seen rushing to assist Post Malone after his fall. Unfazed by the stumble, the singer is seen getting back on his feet quickly and carried on greeting his fans. The singer held a red cup in his hand and was seen taking a sip from it after recovering from the fall.

After the video of his on-stage fall surfaced on social media, fans quickly voiced their concern, flooding the platforms with messages hoping that Post Malone was alright.

“Noooo postie don't break a leg,” wrote one social media user, with another sharing, “Posty just YEETED down those stairs in Guwahati but kept the vibes HIGH! Legend never stops.”

“Be careful posty,” one wrote.

The video of Post Malone’s on-stage fall comes shortly after a clip of Mohit Chauhan tripping over a stage light and tumbling mid-concert at AIIMS Bhopal went viral.

Post Malone’s fall history

This isn’t the first time Post Malone has taken a spill on stage during a performance. Earlier this year, Post Malone had fans gasping at his Big Ass Stadium Tour stop at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium when he accidentally fell off the stage mid-show.

During his June 21 concert, Post, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, was performing Pour Me a Drink when he knelt down to toast with a front-row fan using red Solo cups. When he reached over the edge, a section of the stage gave way, sending him tumbling off amidst shocked audience screams.