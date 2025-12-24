Prakash Jha to act in an unannounced film to be titled Bhaag Mohabbat, recce finishes in Dehradun
The shoot of the film commences in Dehradun from March 2026.
Writer-director and producer Prakash Jha, who acted in films like Jai Gangaajal (2016), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Matto Ki Saikil (2020) is all set to act in an unannounced film. Looks like, director Prakash Jha wants to take some time-off from direction after Aashram franchise, that received both critical and mass acclaim.
A close source to the project reveals, “The title of the film is Bhaag Mohabbat and it is being directed by an award winning director Amitabh Parashar, who is marking his feature debut with this film. He had earlier helmed documentaries. It is a small-budget film and the makers plan to showcase it to several film festivals around the globe before releasing it on any known OTT platform. They aren't aiming for a theatrical release as of now.”
“The film stars Prakash Jha, Punjabi actor Nikeet Dhillon and Mukesh Tiwari. The makers have just finished recce in Dehradun early this month. The film is expected to go on floors in March 2026. It is going to be a 25-day start to end schedule,” the source adds.
Prakash Jha and Mukesh Tiwari have a significant professional relationship as Prakash had cast Mukesh in Gangaajal (2003) and Apaharan (2005), where Tiwari played pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see Prakash and Mukesh sharing screen space together.