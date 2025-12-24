Prakash Jha to act in an unannounced film to be titled Bhaag Mohabbat, recce finishes in Dehradun

Writer-director and producer Prakash Jha, who acted in films like Jai Gangaajal (2016), Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Matto Ki Saikil (2020) is all set to act in an unannounced film. Looks like, director Prakash Jha wants to take some time-off from direction after Aashram franchise, that received both critical and mass acclaim. Prakash Jha along with the film crew during the recce in Dehradun.

A close source to the project reveals, “The title of the film is Bhaag Mohabbat and it is being directed by an award winning director Amitabh Parashar, who is marking his feature debut with this film. He had earlier helmed documentaries. It is a small-budget film and the makers plan to showcase it to several film festivals around the globe before releasing it on any known OTT platform. They aren't aiming for a theatrical release as of now.”