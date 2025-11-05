Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary introduce daughter Ikleen to the world by revealing her face on Gurupurab

Actor-couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary became parents last year in October to their first child, daughter Ikleen. Since her birth, the parents have been protective of their young one, choosing to keep her face hidden from the public eye. However, today on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, they finally introduced Ikleen to the world. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary with daughter Ikleen

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Tuesday to celebrate Gurupurab. While they usually hide their daughter's face when in public, today, they happily posed together as a family for the shutterbugs.

While Yuvika chose for a red traditional ensemble, Prince opted a white kurta pajama set and twinned with his daughter Ikleen who looked adorable in a white dress. Their family appearance also shut down rumours of trouble in Prince and Yuvika's marriage.

For the unversed, there had been rumours circulating online about Prince and Yuvika's marriage being on the rocks. The buzz began quite soon after the birth of Ikleen. Recently, on actor Govinda's wife Ssunita Ahuja's vlog, Yuvika had addressed those rumours after months of silence.

When Ssunita mentioned the rumours, Yuvika said, “It was an evil eye. When you come into people’s eyes so much, your energy changes," adding, “I left things to god. I became spiritual and started loving myself, which helped me come out with those problems.”

Prince and Yuvika met on the reality show Bigg Boss season 9, and after dating for some time, they got married on October 12, 2018. After six years, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy in June 2024 and welcomed their baby girl, Ikleen, in October.