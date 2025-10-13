Prince Narula shares aw-dorable anniversary post for Yuvika Chaudhary with daughter Ekleen: ‘You are my right choice’

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are in every which way, reality television royalty. All seems well between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary (Photos: Instagram) They met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9 and fell in love, tying the knot on October 12, 2018. 6 years into their marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy in June last year. The duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19 that year. Now while this is the 'happy ending' many look for, this is where things started feeling a little taut. The duo celebrated Karwa Chauth together last week, even sharing a video of the moment. They also celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday, for which Prince uploaded the most heartfelt post — an indicator that the couple had hashed out all their grievances.

Sharing a series of pictures with their little one, Prince's post read, “Happy anniversary baby love @yuvikachaudhary I love u more thn anyone more then our daily fights 😂😂😂😂 but u r always right bec biwi hamesha sahi hote hai . U r my right choice baby kitne saal ho gai Hume sath pyar karte ladte hue pata bhe nahe chala kab 2 se 3 ho gai ab main ek chote bache or ek bade bache ko or unke mood swings hona sambhalta hu but remember one this i love u so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️🫦kissessss”