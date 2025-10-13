Prince Narula shares aw-dorable anniversary post for Yuvika Chaudhary with daughter Ekleen: ‘You are my right choice’

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are in every which way, reality television royalty.
They met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9 and fell in love, tying the knot on October 12, 2018. 6 years into their marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy in June last year. The duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19 that year. Now while this is the 'happy ending' many look for, this is where things started feeling a little taut.
The duo celebrated Karwa Chauth together last week, even sharing a video of the moment. They also celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary yesterday, for which Prince uploaded the most heartfelt post — an indicator that the couple had hashed out all their grievances.
Sharing a series of pictures with their little one, Prince's post read, “Happy anniversary baby love @yuvikachaudhary I love u more thn anyone more then our daily fights 😂😂😂😂 but u r always right bec biwi hamesha sahi hote hai . U r my right choice baby kitne saal ho gai Hume sath pyar karte ladte hue pata bhe nahe chala kab 2 se 3 ho gai ab main ek chote bache or ek bade bache ko or unke mood swings hona sambhalta hu but remember one this i love u so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️🫦kissessss”
Just to revisit their feud if one can call it that, Prince was reportedly not by Yuvika's side at the time of her delivery. The actor and singer claimed that he was not alerted of the changed delivery date. Shooting in Pune for Roadies at the time, as per a birthday post for himself — his first with daughter Ekleen — he travelled 14 hours by car followed by a 3-hour flight to rush to Yuvika's side and meet his baby. Fans believe indirect jibes were taken by Prince, directed at Yuvika, in a vlog titled 'hum dikhawa nahi karte' (we don't pretend). Around the same time, Yuvika too uploaded a vlog titled 'dignity is most important and focus on positivity.' Prince too had apparently hit back with a cryptic Instagram story reading, "Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai".
Well, peace seems to be restored for the happy family of 3 now.