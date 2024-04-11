Priya Malik: Motherhood has made me appreciate the smaller things in life

Actor-poet Priya Malik is still getting used to the feeling of being a mother. She says every moment of motherhood is memorable. Priya Malik

The Bigg Boss 9 fame Malik and her entrepreneur husband Karan Bakshi welcomed a baby boy on March 24, just a day before Holi. They have named him -- Zorawar.

“When it comes to life, motherhood has made me appreciate the smaller things in life a lot more. Seeing the wonderful world through the eyes of a newborn is nothing short of a miracle,” Malik tells us in her first interview after welcoming the baby.

She adds, “It has also made me slow down and smell the roses! In regards to my career, I’m still as passionate about the stage as I was before, in fact I want my child to also witness me thriving both as a mother and as a performer. That’ll give me true happiness”.

Here, she reveals she had a special plan for delivery, and is glad she was able to execute it well. “I had a very specific birth plan in place and thankfully my Gynaec was also on board with it. We had “Ik Onkar” playing in the background when Zorawar was born and the most memorable part was seeing my husband Karan cut the umbilical cord! Other than that moment, truly every minute has been memorable! Even the sleepless nights and the pooping and peeing,” she reveals.

When it comes to the pregnancy period, she shares it was not an easy journey.

“My early pregnancy was wrought with the fear of miscarriage as I had faced one previously. However I worked and travelled almost throughout my pregnancy and I think that actually helped me deal with the anxiety and worries that come with pregnancy,” she says, sharing that it all makes holding her baby in arms even more special.

“Early motherhood opened up the new world of breastfeeding to me! There are so many things with breastfeeding (both biologically and culturally) that have been new to me! I wish we talked more about it in our daily lives,” she ends.