Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor are my fashion inspirations: Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam has always had a distinct sense of style, effortless yet experimental. Talking about what fashion means to her, the actor tells us, how she doesn’t like being boxed into one aesthetic. “I don’t have one specific style. I love experimenting with different styles and playing around with clothes and jewellery. My fashion really depends on my mood, but comfort is always key,” she says, adding, “Even if something looks amazing in a magazine, if I don’t feel comfortable in it, I won’t force myself to wear it. My style is a mix from comfy sporty looks to very chic, girly, feminine dressing, and sometimes even androgynous. It’s a reflection of my different personalities.” Priyanka Chopra, Malaika and Sonam are my fashion inspiration: Elli AvrRam

Elli who believes in not boxing herself as an actor, talks what her go-to look, as she mentions, “My absolute favorite is a great blazer, especially a matching set with pants and a bralette inside. I love pairing it with heels.” Further expressing her love for heels Elli shares how they keep her motivated to stay fit: “I’ve been crazy about heels since I was a teenager. I just think they’re so pretty. Heels motivate me to strengthen my body in the gym so I can keep wearing them.”

While fashion comes with its own set of failures, for Elli her love for fashion started early in life, and the rest was a learning graph. “I realized my passion for fashion around 14 or 15 years old. I used to buy magazines, experiment with hair and makeup, and take photos of myself. If Instagram had existed then, I would have been a hardcore user sharing all my looks,” she laughs. She adds, how the absence of school uniforms gave her an early canvas for self-expression. “In Sweden, we didn’t wear uniforms, so I always loved dressing up for school. It was important for me to look proper and put together. My early days gave me the confidence to experiment and express myself through my fashion.”

While her fashion and the way she carries herself would be an inspiration to many, the 35-year-old calls PeeCee and others her inspiration. “I really admire (actor) Priyanka Chopra and (actor) Malaika Arora. They both have that boss-lady vibe; feminine, street smart, and cool. I also love how Sonam Kapoor embraces Indian ethnic wear so beautifully. That side of me really connects with Indian fashion.” She further shares how her admiration for Indian style isn’t just limited to inspiration as she lives it. “I adore wearing Indian clothes like saris and kurta pajamas. When I moved to India, I wore Indian outfits every day until my roommate told me I needed to wear more western clothes to avoid too much attention,” she recalls, adding, “I love the authentic Indian look, the saris, the bangles, the little bindi; I even know how to drape a sari myself, which is a rare skill!”

Elli, who has travelled extensively across the country, has also built a vibrant collection over the years. “Traveling all over India for my show India with Eli helped me pick up so many beautiful saris and jewelry pieces. I should definitely do an episode just showing my wardrobe — it would be such a delight.” As someone often in the public eye, Elli admits that fashion can sometimes lead to misconceptions. “People often judge based on what they see on social media or at events, but that doesn’t always reflect who I really am. It fascinates me how easily people judge a book by its cover, but in reality, there’s much more beneath the surface.”