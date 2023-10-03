Priyanka couldn’t do Jee Le Zaraa due to scheduling issues not creative differences: Source

There has been a buzz that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was shelved because actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn’t like the script. Now, we have learnt that there is no truth in the claim, with scheduling issues hampering the takeoff of the film.

Priyanka Chopra was supposed to star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaara

Last week, a report quoted a source as saying, “Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said no to it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences”. The film was also supposed to star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt along with Priyanka.

Now, contrary to the claims, we have learnt that there is no truth to the story. The all girls road trip movie was supposed to be directed by Farhan and written by Zoya Akhtar.

“There is no truth to this story. There were never creative differences. It’s always been scheduling issues that have been going on for quite some time considering everyone has very active careers,” says a source, adding. “Priyanka and Farhan’s production banner have worked very well and successfully multiple times and know how to create in a professional manner”.

Earlier this year, Farhan also opened up about the movie’s delay and revealed that there have been issues with the dates. “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see," he said in an interview to Variety.

