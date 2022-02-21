Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy first date night after daughter’s birth, fan calls them ‘sight for sore eyes’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a romantic dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday night. This is their first public appearance together since they welcomed their daughter via a surrogate last month.

While Priyanka wore a striped shirt over a white tank top and wide-legged jeans, Nick was dressed in a striped hoodie and white jeans. They were seen holding hands as they exited the restaurant after their date night.

Fans showered love on Priyanka and Nick in the comments section of a fan club’s Instagram post. “Wow, finally our prayers were answered and they look amazing. Nick always never ever forgets to be affectionate towards Pri. Still can’t believe they are parents to an amazing baby girl… God’s favour,” one wrote. “Aww seeing them after so long and I missed them so much. Such a beautiful sight for sore eyes. They look so good. Hope we see them again soon,” another said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a picture of her hand placed on Nick’s as they sat in their car and captioned it, “My favourite kind of Sunday.” She posted the snap on Instagram Stories.

Last month, Priyanka and Nick announced the birth of their first child in a joint statement. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” it read. Many of her colleagues from Bollywood, including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta, congratulated them on the new addition to their family.

While Priyanka and Nick have not yet shared any further details about the baby, including the gender, her cousin Meera Chopra spilled the beans in an interview. “Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her,” Meera told India Today.

Later this year, Priyanka will begin shooting for Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina and Alia. The film marks Farhan’s directorial comeback after over a decade and will release next year.

