Process for official Oscar entry begins in India: Zwigato, The Kerala Story, RARKPK among others on the list

The race to find India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024 has officially begun, with films such as Balagam, The Kerala Story, Zwigato and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in contention. The Oscar committee has started its process through several screenings in Chennai, and the final announcement is expected by next week.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

It was a glorious year for India at the Oscars earlier this year, with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers bringing home two Academy Awards. According to a source, this has led to a “new confidence” among the filmmakers to pick the project, which is why they are looking at “a wide range of commercial, regional as well as serious cinema from the country”.

We have learnt that the committee has received over 22 entries from all over India, and the decision will be made by a 17-member jury, headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli.

“Some of the films, which have been sent to the Film Federation of India for Oscar selection, include names such as Anant Mahadevan’s The Storyteller (Hindi), Music School (Hindi), Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), 12th Fail (Hindi), Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil), Ghoomer (Hindi), and Dasara (Telugu),” says a source close to the development.

The insider adds, “The list might have additions such as Vaalvi (Marathi), Gadar 2 (Hindi), Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose (Hindi), and Baap Lyok (Marathi). We have received their application, but are waiting for the fees.”

The committee members have reached Chennai, and are excited about the process. “The screening started yesterday, and would take a week as there is a huge pool of films to be watched and then they will decide. We can expect an announcement about the official entry from India next week,” informs the source.

Last year, Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film, Last Film Show (Chhello Show) was named as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards, which evoked mixed response

