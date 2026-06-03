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Producers Guild of India reacts to Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, Akshaye Khanna walking out of Drishyam 3; read here

The ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has escalated, prompting Producers Guild of India to address issues of commitment breaches.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 01:22 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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The dispute between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar refuses to die down. With the FWICE earlier issuing a non-cooperative directive against Ranveer for walking out of Farhan's Don 3 at the last minute (rumored to be withdrawing it now), the controversy reached new heights.

Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh

And now, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) has offered their take on it. In a statement issued on Wednesday, they didn't directly refer to the Don 3 episode, but mentioned the production house involved. They even referenced Panorama Studios, who dealt with actor Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3 earlier.

Stressing on how the exit of actors takes a toll on the project, the statement further said, “These instances have caused significant reputational damage, adverse impact on credibility and brand value of the films concerned and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who depend on these projects. We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production. Any position to the contrary is not ethical and harms. the collaborative spirit of our film making community.”

PGI further called for a resolution, “We urge all parties to resolve their disputes amicably and we will strive to protect the fraternity's interests.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

farhan akhtar ranveer singh controversy
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Producers Guild of India reacts to Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, Akshaye Khanna walking out of Drishyam 3; read here
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Producers Guild of India reacts to Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, Akshaye Khanna walking out of Drishyam 3; read here
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