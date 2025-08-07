Punjab Women’s Commission summons Yo Yo Honey Singh, Karan Aujla over misogynistic lyrics in Millionaire and MF Gabhru

The Punjab State Women’s Commission has launched an inquiry into Punjabi music artists Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly using derogatory language against women in their songs. Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the commission has written to the state Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action. Both artists have also been summoned to appear before the commission on Monday, August 11, 2025. The Punjab State Women’s Commission has taken strong exception to the lyrics in songs by Punjabi artists Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh, citing them as disrespectful towards women.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill raised serious concerns over the portrayal of women in the songs in question. In her letter to the DGP, she asserted that lyrics in both tracks violate the dignity of women and propagate a disrespectful image of them in popular culture. Gill has requested the police to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report by the same date.

The controversy began with the recent release of Karan Aujla’s song MF Gabhru, which has already amassed over 34 million views in under a week. Despite its popularity, the track has sparked backlash for lyrics that are being labeled as misogynistic and inappropriate. At the same time, attention has also turned to an older track by Honey Singh titled Millionaire, which the commission says also contains objectionable language that disrespects women.

According to the Women’s Commission, both songs promote harmful stereotypes and use explicit language that crosses acceptable boundaries. The body emphasized that music is a powerful cultural force and must not be misused to degrade or demean any section of society, especially women.

The commission's firm stance reflects growing concerns over the normalization of sexist content in popular music. By demanding accountability from two of the biggest names in the Punjabi music scene, the commission aims to send a clear message that such content will face scrutiny and consequences. As the case develops, all eyes will be on how both artists respond to the notice and what action the police will take based on the commission’s request.